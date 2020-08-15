Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khama Billiat under attack ... again

by Staff reporter
15 Aug 2020 at 16:57hrs | Views
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Jabulani Mendu has challenged the club's star Khama Billiat to pull up his socks and give the club value for the money they spent on him.

"S-Curl" is not impressed with what the former Mamelodi Sundowns man has contributed for Amakhosi this season, especially in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits, where the Zimbabwean looked flat.

"First, they need to check if Sundowns gave them the right Khama Billiat, because I don't think Sundowns gave Kaizer Chiefs the right Khama Billiat," Mendu told KickOff.com.

"Khama doesn't have that surprise element anymore. That bite, that hunger to be the best on the field for that day. To score goals, to create goals, creativity ... it is no more there. What happened?

"Boy, do you need a hug? What do you need? Tell us, maybe we can help. If Khama can pull up his socks, if Khama can play the way we know his capabilities, Chiefs could have won this league long time.

"I mean how many goals has he scored this season? So I am saying Khama must catch a wake-up, Kaizer Chiefs needs him. South African football-loving people like us we need the Khama that gave us the wow moments, the Khama that gave us 'what a goal', the Khama that gave us ‘did he really do that?' ... I don't know.

"It is hurting to talk about Khama. Ja, I think he is giving Kaizer Chiefs a raw deal. That is all I can say. I think his heart is not there. I am sorry."

With many of the club's supporters not happy with the two points dropped on Wednesday, Mendu says people should not be too harsh on them as they were playing their first game in almost five months.

"Eish my brother, look we can't judge Wednesday's performance ... let us be honest, how many months without kicking a ball? Without playing with your friends with your teammates," he reasons.

"The players they will have to adjust again to that competitiveness. The fact that they scored, the fact that they hit the crossbar, the fact that they created goals, it is a good sign for me. "Look, going to Sundowns, to be safe they need to draw the game. Because I don't see them beating Sundowns, sorry. Best result will be to draw with Sundowns, then they know Sundowns dropped two points. It is all about
maths now.

"The difference between Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns ... Sundowns knows how to win. Not to disrespect Kaizer Chiefs players but how many of them can say, 'I've won this'?

"I can't say they can win it, I can't say they will lose it, but it is going to be tough. We wish them well but this pandemic disturbed everything, it's going to be tough."


Source - KickOff

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 739 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

3 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2051 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

5 hrs ago | 2405 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

5 hrs ago | 5026 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

7 hrs ago | 5642 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

8 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

8 hrs ago | 9400 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

9 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

9 hrs ago | 3174 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

9 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Bad apples and forces

9 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

10 hrs ago | 3540 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

10 hrs ago | 10859 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

10 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

10 hrs ago | 6426 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

10 hrs ago | 888 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

10 hrs ago | 490 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

10 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

10 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

10 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

10 hrs ago | 1574 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

10 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

10 hrs ago | 978 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

10 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 605 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

10 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

10 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1216 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

21 hrs ago | 4968 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days