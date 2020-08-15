Latest News Editor's Choice


Prince Dube move finalised

by Staff reporter
15 Aug 2020 at 16:58hrs | Views
Highlanders strike, Prince Dube is set to leave for Tanzania to join Azam FC.

According to Azam scout George Deda, who brokered the deal, Dube penned a two year contract with the Bulawayo giants earning US$50 000. Dube still has four months on his contract with Highlanders.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe yesterday confirmed that the 23-year-old Warriors forward was in Harare, but could not comment on when the player will leave for Tanzania.

"Dube is in Harare. He is going through some COVID-19 protocols, but on the part of his arrangements to Tanzania, I will not answer it now. I will wait for the opportune time after all the protocols have been done, that is when I will attend to that when all administrative issues have been attended to," Mhlophe said.

Dube is also said to be on the radar of two French clubs and his manager Gibson Mahachi is hopeful that when COVID-19-induced travel restrictions are lifted, the striker will be able to travel to Europe for trials.

Mhlophe yesterday also confirmed that contracts for four players who could not be officially unveiled before the season could start as COVID-19 struck and all football activities were put on ice.

They are Mkhokheli Dube, Mitchelle Katsvairo, goalkeeper Chris Mverechena and former Orlando Pirates junior Rodi Sibanda.

"We were going to unveil them after the Castle Challenge Cup, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to, but they are all Highlanders players," Mhlophe said.

He also said there was no official communication from Sudanese club Al-Hilal regarding a player the club is said to be interested in as Highlanders had also learnt of the news from the media.


Source - newsday

