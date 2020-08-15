Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman praises Mnangagwa, Tagwirei

by Staff reporter
15 Aug 2020 at 17:00hrs | Views
THE country's business sector has a key role to play in resuscitating the country's economy if it is working with the government, a local businessman has said.

Danmore Mambondiyani, director and co-founder of Liquid Cargo Africa, an black indigenous petroleum company, yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that he supported President Emmerson Mnangagwa's engagement of the local business people.

Mambondiyani (28) is probably the youngest and yet one of the biggest player in petroleum transportation and logistics in Zimbabwe.

The businessman also blasted the imposition of sanctions on Sakunda Holdings and its chief executive Kudakwashe Tagwirei by the United States on allegations that he is involvement in shoddy dealings with Mnangagwa to grow his business.

"Business sector is important in the development of Zimbabwe, mainly if it is working with government. You have seen that the President is always moving with the captains of industry in his engagement and re-engagement effort sourcing for investments," he said.

"However, now we are witnessing that these captains of industry are targeted and punished for no apparent reason, but only aligning with their government.

"I believe that these sanctions are only targeting pillars of the economy of Zimbabwe, since the country was not put under punitive measures for exercising its right to determination, there is need for local people to rescue it."


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1293 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2350 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2764 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5624 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6130 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3402 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

9 hrs ago | 10130 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4014 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3295 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2847 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3660 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11624 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3216 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6876 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 912 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 509 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1636 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1240 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days