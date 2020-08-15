Latest News Editor's Choice


Imbiber dies on heroes day

by Simbarashe Sithole
15 Aug 2020 at 18:03hrs | Views
A 40-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man died on Heroes Day after consuming excessive illicit brew Kachasu.

Golden Chimbodza of Manzou village, chief Kandeya in Mount Darwin was lying unconscious by his brother Onward in a bush after taking too much of kachasu.

It is alleged Onward sought assistance from other villagers to ferry his brother home but his condition continued to deteriorate and was rushed to hospital where he died upon admission.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

Postmortem results showed that Chimbodza died of alcohol intoxication.

Police warned people to shun illicit brew.


Source - Byo24News

