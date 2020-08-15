Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: South Africa opens alcohol sales

by Mandla Ndlovu
15 Aug 2020 at 19:56hrs | Views
South African  President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has opened alcohol sales and tobacco sales between 10PM and 4PM.

According to the South African President, alcohol will be sold from the 17th of August 2020.

Religious and sports activities remain banned,

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

