Jonathan Moyo to reveal why Mnangagwa fired Chasi - 'It's serious stuff worse than corruption!'

by Ndou Paul
15 Aug 2020 at 20:16hrs | Views
G40 kingpins and self-exiled former Cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo is expected to reveal why Mnangagwa fired Fortune Chasi as the Minister of Energy with immediate effect.

Moyo said he will post a 14-tweet thread.

"Forget the #Zesa affairs with Gata or the mouthwatering debauchery tales of Mnangagwa and Gata with the Mayahle girls. It's serious stuff worse than corruption!" said Moyo




Source - Byo24News

