Jonathan Moyo to reveal why Mnangagwa fired Chasi - 'It's serious stuff worse than corruption!'
15 Aug 2020 at 20:16hrs | Views
G40 kingpins and self-exiled former Cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo is expected to reveal why Mnangagwa fired Fortune Chasi as the Minister of Energy with immediate effect.
Moyo said he will post a 14-tweet thread.
"Forget the #Zesa affairs with Gata or the mouthwatering debauchery tales of Mnangagwa and Gata with the Mayahle girls. It's serious stuff worse than corruption!" said Moyo
TONIGHT at 10:00pm (22:00hrs) Zim time, I will post a 14-tweet thread on why Mnangagwa fired @fortunechasi yesterday. Forget the #Zesa affairs with Gata or the mouthwatering debauchery tales of Mnangagwa and Gata with the Mayahle girls. It's serious stuff worse than corruption!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020
Source - Byo24News