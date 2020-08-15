Jonathan Moyo's explosive 15-tweet thread

News / National

by Staff reporter

1/15 #WhyChasiWasFired: Below & in the next hours, days, maybe even weeks & months, I'll share with you the true story of why Mnangagwa yesterday criminally fired @fortunechasi as Minister of Energy & Power Development. The criminality involves theft of at least USD 1,2 billion! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

2/15 In the statement that announced @fortunechasi's dismissal yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President & Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said Chasi's "conduct of Government business had become INCOMPATIBLE with the President's EXPECTATIONS". It's very important to unpack this! pic.twitter.com/BKwEOEOyb4 — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

3/15 Chasi's conduct of Government business was INCOMPATIBLE with Mnangagwa's EXPECTATIONS in one respect in two cases, which cost him his cabinet post: Chasi did not want ministerial decisions made for him, he wanted to make or recommend decisions & take responsibility for them! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

4/15 Whereas Chasi, as an experienced lawyer & ethical public servant, believed that he must make, recommend & take responsibility for his ministerial decisions, Mnangagwa's EXPECTATIONS are that cabinet ministers must implement presidential decisions & seek guidance if in doubt! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

5/15 It's trite that Sydney Gata was appointed to #Zesa by Mnangagwa and thus imposed on Chasi. Gata and Mnangagwa are notorious polygamists who are married to Mayahle sisters, vivacious Chipinge beauties, from Mutema Communal Lands: Gata to Angeline and Mnangagwa to Moline! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

6/15 In May 2019, Mnangagwa ordered then tourism minister Mupfumira to appoint to the EMA board his customary wife Moline Mayahle, sister to Gata's wife Angeline Mayahle, with whom they have several children. So, Mnangagwa did not EXPECT Chasi to cause Gata's removal from Zesa! pic.twitter.com/sp3vSz57Gn — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

7/15 While Gata was imposed by Mnangagwa to be Zesa's Executive Chairman & while the imposition wounded him as minister, Chasi sought to exercise oversight at #Zesa & reign in Gata on corporate governance issues to combat corruption. But his bigger & fatal problem was at #NOIC! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

8/15 In May 2019 before Chasi was appointed Energy Minister, SOTIC INTERNATIONAL "signed" a 65 page Deal with NOIC for SOTIC to advance a "loan" of USD 1,2 billion to guarantee that there's always 135 million cubic litres of fuel in the pipeline at Msasa to meet Zim's fuel needs! pic.twitter.com/mHPdKBi573 — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

9/15 Under the deal, the USD 1,2 billion "loan" would be paid back with interest over a 10 year period in monthly installments of USD 12 million & NOIC assets were mortgaged to secure the "loan". In effect, by the deal, SOTIC tookover NOIC, its assets & ran all its operations! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

10/15 When Chasi became Energy Minister, the USD 1,2 billion advance payment had been paid, all NOIC assets had been mortgaged as collateral for the advance payment, SOTIC was running NOIC & demanding only forex for the fuel; thus making it unaffordable to the majority of locals! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

11/15 Without having been briefed on the SOTIC Agreement & thus unaware of its architects & its beneficiaries, @fortunechasi got the deal investigated. Chasi's investigation found that the deal was comprehensively & shockingly detrimental to the national interest on every score! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

12/15 Either bravely or naively, after his investigation, @fortunechasi sought an alternative to the SOTIC deal & negotiated it with GLENCORE. But no alternative was possible to implement; without costing SOTIC its USD 12 million a month or refunding the USD 1,2 billion advance! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

13/15 Criminally, the SOTIC USD 1,2 billion was structured by @MinisterSBMoyo, who got USD 12 million for "structuring it"; and it was sent to #NOIC after it had already been approved by @edmnangagwa, @FinanceZim & @ReserveBankZIM; with USD 1,2 billion paid to PRIVATE ACCOUNTS! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

14/15 So, @fortunechasi was fired not because of #Zesa affairs but because his conduct in investigating & seeking to cancel the USD 1,2 billion SOTIC deal at NOIC is INCOMPATIBLE with Mnangagwa's EXPECTATIONS as a beneficiary of the SOTIC deal along with SB Moyo & Kuda Tagwirei! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

15/15 SUMMARY: In May 2019 Mnangagwa & SB Moyo stole USD 1,2 billion disguised as a State loan from SOTIC INTERNATIONAL, fronted by Kuda Tagwirei. The theft was structured by SB, using NOIC assets as mortgage. Chasi found out, tried to reverse it & got fired yesterday. Details👇🏿! pic.twitter.com/P4S15W7zJP — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 15, 2020

G40 kingpins and self-exiled former Cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has 'revealed' why President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Fortune Chasi as the Minister of Energy with immediate effect.Below is Moyo's 15-tweet thread.