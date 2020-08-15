Latest News Editor's Choice


US sees embarrassing UN defeat over Iran arms embargo proposal

by Staff reporter
15 Aug 2020 at 21:24hrs | Views
The US has suffered a humiliating defeat at the United Nations as its proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran won support from only the Dominican Republic at the security council vote.

The US resolution was never likely to be passed in the face of Russian and Chinese opposition. It was proposed as a ploy by the Trump administration to open the way to more drastic action against Iran.

But the scale of the defeat on Friday underlined US isolation on the world stage ahead of a major diplomatic confrontation that threatens to consume the security council and further sap its authority.

The US stripped anti-Iran rhetoric from earlier drafts of the resolution in the hope of recruiting more supporters, but its insistence that an extension to the UN embargo would be indefinite made that impossible. Estonia and Tunisia withstood eleventh-hour US pressure to support the revised draft, a measure of diminished American clout at the UN. Russia and China voted against the resolution, the US and the Dominican Republic voted in favour, and all the other council members abstained.

In his response to the vote, the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, lashed out at other member states.

"The Security Council's failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable," he said in a statement issued even before the result of the vote had been declared.

US officials have said that following the defeat of the arms embargo resolution, they would embark within days on a legally controversial tactic in an effort to restore UN sanctions lifted when Iran signed a nuclear deal with major powers in 2015.

The deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has a mechanism that allows any of the parties to the agreement to "snap back" UN sanctions on Iran.

Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA in 2018 but US diplomats and lawyers will argue it is still technically a party to the agreement and therefore empowered to snap back sanctions. Most of the rest of the world, including some of Washington's closest allies, disagrees, but the Trump administration has so far shown itself ready to proceed virtually alone.

"The US goal this week has pretty obviously been to table a resolution that will fail, so they've got an excuse for going to snapback next week," Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group. "It's just a little bit embarrassing that it has failed so badly."

The US special envoy on Iran, Brian Hook, announced his resignation days before the arms embargo resolution at the UN.


