Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chronicle Business editor wins SADC award

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2020 at 08:08hrs | Views
CHRONICLE Business Editor Prosper Ndlovu has come out tops in the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) 2020 Media Awards in the print category where he walked away with a cash prize of US$2 500.

His winning entry was a comprehensive article that focused on the power supply gap within the Sadc region and how it impacted negatively on productive sectors of the regional body's member States.

Announcing the winners, the Sadc secretariat encouraged more journalists to participate in the competition.

"The Sadc Secretariat congratulates all the winners for winning the 2020 Media Awards and for promoting Sadc regional integration, cooperation and development," said the Sadc secretariat in a statement.

"The Secretariat further encourages journalists in the Sadc region to participate in this annual Sadc Media Awards competition which is launched every year in September."

Ndlovu said he was elated by the recognition of his work among other entries.

"The winning article was titled 'Inadequate power supply costing Sadc GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth'," he said.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1309 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2354 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2773 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5634 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6148 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3410 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

9 hrs ago | 10145 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4016 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11633 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3216 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6884 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 914 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 510 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1638 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 578 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1240 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days