Chronicle Business editor wins SADC award

CHRONICLE Business Editor Prosper Ndlovu has come out tops in the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) 2020 Media Awards in the print category where he walked away with a cash prize of US$2 500.His winning entry was a comprehensive article that focused on the power supply gap within the Sadc region and how it impacted negatively on productive sectors of the regional body's member States.Announcing the winners, the Sadc secretariat encouraged more journalists to participate in the competition."The Sadc Secretariat congratulates all the winners for winning the 2020 Media Awards and for promoting Sadc regional integration, cooperation and development," said the Sadc secretariat in a statement."The Secretariat further encourages journalists in the Sadc region to participate in this annual Sadc Media Awards competition which is launched every year in September."Ndlovu said he was elated by the recognition of his work among other entries."The winning article was titled 'Inadequate power supply costing Sadc GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth'," he said.