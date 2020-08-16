Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean man up for carjacking in Botswana

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2020 at 08:17hrs | Views
A ZIMBABWEAN national has been arrested in Botswana on carjacking and robbery charges after he allegedly ganged up with locals to steal from a villager.

Thabani Moyo recently appeared before Francistown Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ng'andu facing carjacking charges together with three Batswana, Onkemetse Babakisi, Jabulani Kesiile and Kenanao Tshabatau.

The four are charged with robbing Elias Fani of a BMW 1 series car worth P48 000 at Borolong village on June 17.

They were remanded in custody to September 1.

The court was told that the total amount of goods stolen by the accused is P56 275 inclusive of the value of mobile phones of different brands and Fani's money.

Prosecutor Mpho Kebodiretswe told the court that investigations were still ongoing and made an application for postponement of the trial.

Source - the standard

