Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa guns for churches

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2020 at 08:31hrs | Views
Stung by a stern rebuke over alleged mounting human rights abuses, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government yesterday launched an astonishing attack on leaders of the Catholic Church, describing them as evil.

Harare Archbishop Robert Christopher Ndlovu was singled out by the government as "evil" and hell-bent on causing tribal divisions between Ndebeles and Shonas.

Ndlovu is the most senior leader of the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference on Friday published a hard-hitting pastoral letter bemoaning the deteriorating situation in the country and called for an end to human rights violations by security forces.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday accused the bishops of fighting Mnangagwa's administration in a highly charged press statement.

Mutsvangwa equated Ndlovu to a Rwandan Catholic Church leader during the genocide in that country archbishop Arthanase Seromba, "who was the chief spiritual ideologist and violent practitioner of the 1994 Hutu-Tutsi genocide of Rwanda."

"These crimes against humanity took place during the Rwandan civil war that saw more than 800 000 Tutsi minority, pygmy BaTwa tribe, and moderate Hutus massacred on such a large scale," Mutsvangwa ranted.

In a thinly veil threat against Ndlovu, the minister charged: "The infamous Rwandese Catholic archbishop would eventually be tried and sentenced to life imprisonment by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda."

She claimed the church leader was pursuing a regime change agenda.

"His transgressions acquire geopolitical dimensions as the chief priest of the agenda of regime change that is the hallmark of the post-imperial major western powers for the last two decades," Mutsvangwa charged.

The bishops' reference to Gukurahundi appeared to have angered the government with the minister lashing out that Ndlovu wanted to divide the country on tribal lines.

In their letter, the bishops said "the suppression of people's anger can only serve to deepen the crisis and take the nation into deeper crisis.

"This comes on the backdrop of unresolved past hurts like Gukurahundi, which continue to spawn even more angry new generations."

Mutsvangwa said the assertion was tribal.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, Gukurahundi is indeed a dark spot in the tortuous task of nation building by Zimbabwe.

"The two parties of that needless chapter of history need to be hailed for seeking peace and unity as they avoided the abyss that could have been a full-blown civil war.

"Happily we ended up with the 1987 Unity accord."

Ironically, Mnangagwa was State Security minister during the Gukurahundi massacres in Matabeleland and the midlands.

Without proffering any evidence, Mutsvangwa accused Ndlovu of being part of the people that organised the July 31 protests against corruption.

Security forces were used to thwart the protests.

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who used social media platforms to encourage citizens to join the protests were arrested for allegedly plotting to topple Mnangagwa.

Several opposition and civic society leaders, including the mDC alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, who are accused of organising the protests, have gone into hiding after police indicated that they wanted to arrest them.

The clampdown against critics has alarmed various international bodies such as the United Nations and African Union, which have called on Zimbabwe to respect the rule of law.

Mutsvangwa claimed the bishops' pastoral letter was an admission that the July 31 protests had failed.

"Archbishop Christopher Ndlovu, you ardently call that the march has not stopped," she said.

"This is a pathetic admission of the failure of the 31 July 2020 uprising.

"By calling people to march in the midst of the pandemic, the bishop relishes the prospect of mass deaths.

"To him, maybe that speeds up the ascent of the populace of Zimbabwe to their biblical judgement of heaven or hell.

"No No No! His excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will have none of that.

"He will strive to dutifully protect the wellbeing and health of the people of Zimbabwe."

Mnangagwa has dismissed South African government ministers, the aU, UN and other observers that have raised concern over the Zimbabwean situation, saying they were misinformed about the situation on the ground.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1325 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2371 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2788 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5657 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6165 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3411 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

9 hrs ago | 10165 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3298 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3665 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11653 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6899 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 915 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 510 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1640 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1240 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days