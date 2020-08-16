Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC infomation officer arrested

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2020 at 16:09hrs | Views
AN MDC-Alliance official from Matabeleland South has been arrested after he bulldozed his way into the West Nicholson Police Station while drunk.

Causemore Siziba (42) who is the secretary for information for Gwanda Central Constituency was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a charge of disorderly conduct in a public place. He was remanded out of custody on his own cognisance to 1 September. Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Siziba who is employed at Jessie Mine in West Nicholson committed the offence on 31 July.

"On 31 July at around 2pm, the accused person went to West Nicholson Police Station in Gwanda while drunk where he was attended to by Constable Moyo who was manning the gate. Constable Moyo asked how he could assist Siziba who refused to entertain Const Moyo and forced his way into the police station while demanding to talk to members of the police intelligence. Constable Moyo then alerted his workmates who escorted the accused person to the West Nicholson Police intelligence office," she said.

In another incident a miner from Gwanda has been arrested for assaulting a cop in protest to arrest. Tryson Nkomo (53) of Bunslucky Mine in West Nicholson is set to appear at the Gwanda Magistrate's Court facing a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of judgement. The case will proceed by way of summons on a date yet to be advised pending further investigations.

According to the State papers Nkomo assaulted Constable Caesar Tshuma who had recovered petrol from an illegal fuel dealer.

"On 28 November the accused person confronted the complainant demanding petrol which the complainant had recovered from an illegal fuel dealer as it belonged to him. Constable Tshuma pointed out to the accused person that he was a police officer and had confiscated the fuel as part of his duties. Nkomo threatened to assault the complainant if he didn't return his fuel and he went on to shove him on the chest.

Nkomo then pushed the complainant and forcibly took the petrol from him and emptied it into a vehicle," read the State papers.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1334 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2379 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2791 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5666 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6177 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

9 hrs ago | 10179 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4027 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2852 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3666 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11666 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6908 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 916 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 510 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1640 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 630 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1240 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days