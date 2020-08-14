Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mawarire raps Monica Mutsvangwa over attack of Archbishop Robert Ndlovu

by Stephen Jakes
24 hrs ago | Views
National Patriotic Front spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has rapped Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa over attacks on Archbishop Robert Ndlovu.

"The tribal diatribe by Monica Mutsvangwa aimed at Archbishop Robert Ndlovu is unacceptable hate speech that should be condemned by every right-thinking Zimbabwean. The statement made by the Catholic Bishops did not communicate a personal position by Archbishop Ndlovu," he said.

"But a collective concern by Catholic Bishops as shown by the number who signed the statement. How a whole government spokesperson turned it into a personal letter warranting a tribilised, hate-filled & savage attack on the person of Archbishop Ndlovu is astonishing and betrays, a divisive and tribal regime whose modus operandi is rooted in fanning tribalism and labeling to justify attacks on perceived enemies. I went thru the statement and saw the concern by the Bishops for national cohesion, peace and stability built on the ability to speak truth among."

He said the letter is a call for leaders to "fill the gap" between what our situation is & where it should be. It is a loving call for responsible leadership which can only annoy criminals and thugs masquerading.

"As leaders. Only thugs, criminals and corrupt leaders feel attacked by such an honest statement that I feel came from a very honest & love-filled place. Any leadership that is worked up by such positive criticism is not only devilish but not fit to lead a country like ours. We have seen some Bishops praising the current Zimbabwe leadership and being given raving reviews on state media platforms and we thought the same leadership will accept criticism from other Bishops in the same way they entertain those that rub their egos. We thought as political leaders, servant leaders as some govt officials claim they are, they know that they are not infallible, they are not Saints & therefore should be grateful to those that criticise them when they err. Aren't they the same people who said "The voice of the people is the voice of God. "

He said the people have spoken through the Catholic Bishops, why insult their leader?

"By insulting the Bishops, isn't ED's govt insulting the people? And if the "pple's voice is the voice of God", when ED's govt insults the pple, is it not insulting God? I reiterate that the savage attack on Archbishop Ndlovu by Monica Mutsvangwa is regrettable. The attempt to portray Archbishop Ndlovu as fanning tribal hate in the form we saw in Rwanda is ironic, especially when Zimbabweans know that one leader in the current regime. fanned tribal hatred similar to the hate speech by Leon Mugesera, which precipitated tribal hate that led to the genocide in Rwanda. We know who called Ndebeles "cockroaches". We also know who threatened to shorten pple's days on earth. We are concerned when individuals," he said.

"Representing such a character begin to attack an Archbishop based on his ethnicity. We condemn that. If these characters attacked some people based on their ethnicity in 1983-87, this is 2020, we will not take that. Never again shall a Zimbabwean be silenced on account of his or her ethnicity. We refuse to be divided by a rogue regime. We are one Zimbabwe & we have freedom, enshrined in our constitution, to criticize government policy, whether one is Ndebele, Zezuru, Karanga, white, yellow or blue, that right is for us all. Mutsvangwa owes. The people of Zimbabwe an apology, she owes Archbishop Ndlovu an apology, she owes the Church, the whole body of Christ, an apology. That attack was uncalled for, unnecessary & unfortunate. That's not what we expect from leaders."

He said Mutsvangwa should know that to whom much is given, much is expected.

"If Zanu-PF believes Zimbabweans gave them the mandate to lead, which I doubt they did, judging from the behaviour of Mutsvangwa as government spokesperson, people expect delivery. If they fail, the same people criticize them, that's how it works and that's, the price we should be prepared to pay as leaders. Those that don't want to be criticised should never be leaders but ice cream vendors.Let those with the heart and temperament to lead, be in leadership. Leadership is never for shrill-tongued squirrels but for grounded and sober minds," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1334 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2380 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2791 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5667 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6177 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

9 hrs ago | 10179 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2852 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3666 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11671 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6908 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 916 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 510 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1640 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 630 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1240 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days