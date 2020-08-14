'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole/Tarisai Mudahondo

Two Bindura cops were arrested at a road block along Batanai Road yesterday.

According to police documents seen by Bulawayo24.com the two are Sargent Majatandare force number 070135H and Detective Constable Chigumira force number 056010E.It is further alleged that Bindura district police received a complaint of corruption on the roadblock.The superiors conducted searches on the block and found US$18 and ZWL$247 which was not declared in their books.The duo is in police custody and set to appear in court tomorrow.