Missing man's remains found burning

by Simbarashe Sithole
11 hrs ago | Views
IN a bizarre incident a missing Centenary man  who has been missing for three months' remains were found burning in a bush last week.


Elias Sabondo (80) of Starwood farm, Centenary left his homestead in May and went missing for three months.

Mashonaland Central province deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a case of sudden death in Centenary where Sabondo left his homestead in May to an unknown destination and his body was found last week Friday," Dhewu said.

It is further alleged that  the deceased remains  were found by Lawrence Kausi (33) who burning grass clearing contour ridges in his employer's field.

He saw skeleton remains burning after they caught fire and advised Joseph Sabondo whose father had gone missing.

Joseph managed to identify the remains with clue from the clothes on the remains.

The remains were taken to St Alberts mission  hospital for postmortem but the cause of death could not be detected due to advanced state of decomposition  the body.

Police appealed for people with missing persons to report in time for combined efforts to investigate the matters.

Source - Byo24news

