Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa sparked outrage on Sunday over a tribally-charged attack on Catholic bishops who criticised a government crackdown on dissent.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference, in a pastoral letter on Saturday, said Zimbabwe faced a multi-layered crisis, including economic collapse, deepening poverty, corruption and human rights abuses.

"Fear runs down the spine of many of our people today. The crackdown on dissent is unprecedented," the bishops said in the letter, read out at Catholic churches on Sunday.

"Is this the Zimbabwe we want? To have a different opinion does not mean to be an enemy."

The country is carrying "past hurts like Gukurahundi which continue to spawn even more angry new generations", the bishops added.

The reference to Gukurahundi, the 1980s massacres carried out by the army in southwestern Zimbabwe, drew a surprising response from Mutsvangwa who bizarrely accused the bishops of "trumpeting petty tribal feuds and narrow regionalist agendas" to "sow seeds of internecine strife as a prelude to national disintegration."

She singled out Archbishop Robert Ndlovu, the head of the bishops conference, accusing him of trying to stoke a "Rwanda-type genocide".

"With nefarious cynicism to history, Archbishop Robert Christopher Ndlovu is inching to lead the Zimbabwe Catholic congregation into the darkest dungeons of Rwanda-type genocide," Mutsvangwa said in a statement.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa defended the bishops, saying the church was a "moral compass, conscience guardians" who must "speak truth to power in any society."

"The government's vitriol and diatribe aimed at the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference position on the current political and economic instability is evidence that Zimbabwe is indeed in turmoil," Chamisa said on Twitter.

His deputy, Welshman Ncube, added: "I have read and reread the government of Zimbabwe's response to the Catholic Bishops' pastoral letter and remain beyond shock that there is a government on earth in the 21st century that can release this kind of hurtful drivel as an official government statement. God help us!"

In a statement, the MDC Alliance said "we demand an apology and withdrawal of the unacceptable remarks."

In a four-page statement, Mutsvangwa said Archbishop Ndlovu wants to "posit as the leader of righteous Ndebele minority by fanning the psychosis of tribal victimisation."

"Concurrently, he sows seeds of collective guilt on the Shona majority," she charged, while also calling Ndlovu a "dyed in the wool coward" for not fighting in the 1980s independence war in which she said she took part.

The Zimbabwe Catholic Lawyers Guild, in a statement, called Mutsvangwa's comments "disgraceful".

"Without responding to the issues raised, the government issued a vicious attack on the bishops, regrettably calling the church's leadership ‘misguided and evil minded'. We note with concern the vicious tribal attack against Archbishop Ndlovu which must be condemned by all right-thinking people," the Catholic lawyers said.

They demanded an apology and retraction by Mutsvangwa, as well as "an assurance that no harm will befall the bishops on account of the pastoral letter."

On Sunday night, Mutsvangwa stood by her comments and appeared to rule out an apology.

"My statement invokes national unity of equal Zimbabwean citizens," she told the Voice of America's Studio 7.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1339 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2385 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2795 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5677 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6182 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

9 hrs ago | 10188 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11676 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6914 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 916 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1640 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 632 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1240 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days