2 more die of Covid-19

by Staff reporter

The death toll from Covid-19 in Zimbabwe reached 132 yesterday with two more deaths, one in Bulawayo and one in Manicaland.With another 85 confirmed infections, the total of confirmed cases has reached 5 261, although of these 2 092 have recovered with a large extra block of Harare recoveries expected to be in the statistics from tomorrow, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.Harare remains the source for the largest number of infections with 2 035 cases and 71 deaths.Bulawayo comes in with 1 204 infections and 27 deaths, with Manicaland at 308 cases and 14 deaths and Midlands with 483 cases and six deaths.South Africa now has 11 677 deaths from 683 653 cases, but with 466 941 confirmed recoveries with infection and death rates now falling and just over 100 000 active cases.Globally, the death toll has reached 771 518 from 21 480 111 cases, although experts agree that the number of cases is significantly higher while accepting the general accuracy of the death toll.