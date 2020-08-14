Zanu-PF official in land scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF Central Committee member Justice Zvandasara is under investigation for allegedly purchasing land earmarked for the construction of party offices in Harare and leasing it to a local bank without permission from the ruling party.Zvandasara is suspected to have connived with four others to fraudulently buy and lease out 8 000 square meters that had been set aside for party offices in Pomona.The property, known as Lot 55 Pomona Estate or 8 Campbell Road, Pomona was purchased by a private company, Pebney (Pvt) Ltd, from the City of Harare. It is alleged that Zvandasara and his accomplices Lameck Taruhwa, George Mashavave and two others purchased the property that was being used as district party offices by Zanu PF Borrowdale District since 1990.It is understood the party had a right of first refusal over the property. Zvandasara allegedly went on to lease the land in question to CBZ Bank for US$26 000 which was paid into one Fungai Chiboora's account.The case was reported under CR 503/07/2020 CCD DR55/07 with Zvandasara and his accomplices now facing fraud charges. National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case, but could not give details."I can confirm that the matter was reported to police. We we will avail more information once investigations are complete. We are still on the ground doing the necessary enquiries," he said.Zanu PF Harare Provincial chairperson Oliver Chidau said the matter was still to be formally brought to his attention."The matter is still being handled at district level. As a province, we are still to receive a report pertaining to the matter. I will give a response once I have been formally informed of the matter and we will also handle it from there," he said.