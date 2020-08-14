Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has tasked renowned paediatrician, Dr Wedu Ndebele, to lead the establishment of Ekusileni Research and Teaching Specialist (ERTS) hospital.

Cabinet recently resolved that Ekusileni Medical Centre be transformed into a research teaching specialist institution run by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) with Nust providing technical expertise.

The university which has a vision of setting up a school of medicine, has described the move to transform Ekusileni Medical Centre to a specialist training institution as an important breakthrough.

Ekusileni Medical Centre has been designated a Covid-19 treatment centre but Government wants it to be a specialist medical training centre beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week Nust made six senior appointments that include that of Dr Ndebele who is now Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Mr Thabani Mpofu who is the director of communication and marketing.

The new appointments come at a time when Nust and other universities have been challenged to play a leading role in finding solutions to challenges facing communities.

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development in a bid to ensure institutions of higher learning play this new role, has adopted education 5.0 which demands that higher and tertiary institutions lead the innovation and industrialisation of the country in pursuit of vision 2030.

Nust Vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo said Dr Ndebele and the rest of the staff members in leadership positions have a responsibility to transform the university in line with the national vision.

"Dr Ndebele, the responsibility of seeing the establishment of ERTS hospital lies on your shoulders. The Government has entrusted us to see this vision through and you being at the helm of the Faculty of Medicine, is a task at hand that we look forward to seeing. We look forward to the growth of the Faculty, which will be a part of the School of Health Sciences that we seek to establish," said Prof Dlodlo.

Nust council chairman Engineer Alvord Mabena concurred with Prof Dlodlo saying all those in leadership positions should perform their duties diligently.

"You are not just assuming office and sitting, but we expect you to transform Nust into a better institution. Of course you cannot do it alone, you need to seek the help and expertise of other officers to achieve your goals," said Eng Mabena.

Nust has also appointed Dr Nkosikhona Hlabangana as the head of the Research and Internationalisation, Directorate with his duties including ensuring that Nust competes at an international level.

Dr Nduduzo Phuthi, a former Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology Education has been appointed Director of Institutional Research and Quality Management, a new portfolio created to support institutional quality assurance of services and products.

Experienced lawyer Mrs Nanzelelo Ndlovu has been appointed to lead the new portfolio of legal issues while former chairperson in the department of Operations Research and Statistics Prof Philimon Nyamugure is now Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences.

The university appointed former Technical and Projects Manager at the Avenues Clinic Mr Bruce Nyoni, the director of Physical Planning Works and Estates while Mr Amos Kujenga is the Faculty of Medicine Information Technology.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days