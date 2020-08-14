Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Botswana are investigating the death of a Zimbabwean teacher whose corpse was found lying in a pool of blood in her rented house.

Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya said they were investigating the death of a 49-year-old Zimbabwean teacher from Shepherd English Medium School.

Her name was being withheld as her relatives were yet to be advised.

Ramaabya said the teacher lived alone in Lekgwapheng ward near Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

"Her colleagues were concerned after they realised they last saw her last Wednesday and she did not turn up for work. Her daughter had also phoned and informed them that she tried to call her mother several times, but failed to get in touch with her," Ramaabya said, adding that the colleagues went to her home and discovered the body.

She was found undressed in her bedroom in blood.

"I do not want to go deep into details as the investigations are on-going. It is suspected that a sharp instrument might have been used as the deceased sustained serious injuries on her body," he said.

As for now, no arrest has been made. The police said they had recorded three murder cases in the village since the beginning of the year.
Source - newsday

