Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Expelled Zanu-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu says that the foiled July 31 demo was just a dress rehearsal as there were more protests planned, which could lead to a major uprising.

He says the majority of Zimbabweans are fed up and that President Mnangagwa was increasingly under pressure in Zanu-PF, where some bigwigs were allegedly no longer backing him.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has warned that Zimbabwe's political and economic crises have now reached a boiling point that could soon lead to a bloodbath as civil strife was imminent.

He said the country needs international help and that the activities if South Africa, African Union and the United Nations Security Council will be key going forward due to rising human rights violations.


Source - Daily News

