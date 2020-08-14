Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Vice President Tendai Biti has been accused of using his position as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts to cause the United States of America to impose sanctions on controversial oil tycoon Kuda Tagwirei.A ZANU PF aligned Gwebi Farmers Association issued a statement saying, "We understand that Biti is working in cahoots with Americans to sabotage agriculture reforms and reverse the land reforms. This time he is reported to have misrepresented facts to his western masters and invited sanctions on Sakunda holdings so that command agriculture is destroyed, this programme has revived the production of maize, wheat, soya beans and various other crops."Tagwirei has the sole rights to supply government with Command Agriculture inputs.The Zimabbwe Broadcasting Cooperation quoted a number of ZANU PF aligned activists who said Biti must be flashed form the position."We call upon the president to flash Biti from chairing such an important portfolio as Public accounts," One Dakarai Mapuranga was quoted saying."Inviting sanctions on those who are spearheading our agriculture which is the backbone of our economy should not be tolerated, Biti is a sellout and we appeal to all Zimbabweans to condemn his unbecoming behaviour," Mashonaland Central War Vets Chair Sam Parirenyatwa told state media.