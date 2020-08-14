Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

News / National

by Wezhira Sam

Jonathan Moyo tweets about every important discussion that President Mnangagwa have behind closed doors. After the sacking of Fortune Chasi, Moyo promised to detail the reasons behind the sackings within hours. Moyo claimed Chasi was fired for interfering with a USD1.2 billion fuel deal that was signed by Mnangagwa and company. Rumor or not, this tweet took off like wild fire and was headline news in most of the online media. Chasi came out the following morning guns blazing; he denied any knowledge of the USD1.2 billion deal.Unfortunately, incorrect information spreads at the speed of light and effectively managing the flow of that information is increasingly becoming difficult. My main concern is when the speed of information involves falsehoods.I am not sure why President Mnangagwa never takes action to combat misinformation associated with his duties. False or not, how is Jonathan Moy privy to the on goings in the Mnangagwa administration that happens behind closed doors? The dude is in holed up somewhere we don't know and yet he has a firsthand account of all the deliberations in the politburo, cabinet, and office of the President deliberations.Is it true that Moyo is a fugitive or he is just a decoy? If he is truly a fugitive, why is Mnangagwa not worried about the mole in his pockets that is transmitting everything he does to Moyo?The incorrect report of Chasi's sacking as a minister of Energy is a perfect example; how did Moyo get all these details within hours of the sacking? Chasi's denial is too late.As it stands now, most people who saw the social media reports from Moyo think there was a USD1.2 billion deal. Chasi's response is seen as protecting himself from the vampire. Mnangagwa must be transparent and tell the country why he is firing someone he had so much faith in just a few months ago.USD1.2 billion claim traveled like wildfire, first impressions based on false and misinformation can lock persons in a mindset that perpetuates negative perceptions to an even greater audience.