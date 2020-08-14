Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

by Wezhira Sam
9 hrs ago | Views
Jonathan Moyo tweets about every important discussion that President Mnangagwa have behind closed doors. After the sacking of Fortune Chasi, Moyo promised to detail the reasons behind the sackings within hours. Moyo claimed Chasi was fired for interfering with a USD1.2 billion fuel deal that was signed by Mnangagwa and company. Rumor or not, this tweet took off like wild fire and was headline news in most of the online media. Chasi came out the following morning guns blazing; he denied any knowledge of the USD1.2 billion deal.

Unfortunately, incorrect information spreads at the speed of light and effectively managing the flow of that information is increasingly becoming difficult. My main concern is when the speed of information involves falsehoods.

I am not sure why President Mnangagwa never takes action to combat misinformation associated with his duties. False or not, how is Jonathan Moy privy to the on goings in the Mnangagwa administration that happens behind closed doors? The dude is in holed up somewhere we don't know and yet he has a firsthand account of all the deliberations in the politburo, cabinet, and office of the President deliberations.

Is it true that Moyo is a fugitive or he is just a decoy? If he is truly a fugitive, why is Mnangagwa not worried about the mole in his pockets that is transmitting everything he does to Moyo?

The incorrect report of Chasi's sacking as a minister of Energy is a perfect example; how did Moyo get all these details within hours of the sacking? Chasi's denial is too late.

As it stands now, most people who saw the social media reports from Moyo think there was a USD1.2 billion deal. Chasi's response is seen as protecting himself from the vampire. Mnangagwa must be transparent and tell the country why he is firing someone he had so much faith in just a few months ago.

USD1.2 billion claim traveled like wildfire, first impressions based on false and misinformation can lock persons in a mindset that perpetuates negative perceptions to an even greater audience.


Source - Wezhira Sam

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

1 min ago | 0 Views

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1378 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2408 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2817 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5717 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6223 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3437 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 634 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3311 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11724 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3230 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6945 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 918 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1645 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 632 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days