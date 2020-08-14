WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Controversial former Prophet Jaycob Dube (also known as Jay Israel) has accused Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his spiritual son Prophet Evidence Chari of covering up the killing of a Chinese child in Zimbabwe.According to Dube, Chari went to Zimbabwe about a year ago and on his way he hit a Chinese boy. He claims that the matter was covered up by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa working together with Chari.He added that the father of the boy works for the Chinese Embassy in ZimbabweWatch the video below: