Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Controversial former Prophet Jaycob Dube (also known as Jay Israel) has accused Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his spiritual son Prophet Evidence Chari of covering up the killing of a Chinese child in Zimbabwe.

According to Dube, Chari went to Zimbabwe about a year ago and on his way he hit a Chinese boy. He claims that the matter was covered up by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa working together with Chari.
He added that the father of the boy works for the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe

Watch the video below:
 




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

2 mins ago | 0 Views

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1388 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2412 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6233 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

9 hrs ago | 10245 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 634 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

10 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

10 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2859 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3675 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11738 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3232 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6955 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 918 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1646 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

12 hrs ago | 217 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

12 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

23 hrs ago | 4991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days