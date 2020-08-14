Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has announced that Presidnet Emmerosn Mnangagwa will issue a statement on Tuesday regarding issues around the Pastoral Letter by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference.The statement follows an outcry from Zimbabweans from all walks of life after the government issued a strong message against the Bishops.It all started with a Pastoral Letter published Friday by the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC). The Bishops' Pastoral Letter called on the Government to address the economic and political crisis in the country without resorting to the violent suppression of citizens.The Letter followed a brutal police and military crackdown of 31 July protests, in Zimbabwe.Meanwhile, ZANU PF has told the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' Conference (ZCBS) that the new dispensation was open for dialogue on matters which contribute towards the socio-economic development of the country.ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu said, "As a Party we abhor the letter ascribed by the Roman Catholic Archbishop and others and insist that the Party is open for dialogue on matters which contribute towards the socio-economic development of the country. An adversarial tenuous relationship does not auger well for development."