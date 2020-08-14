Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ngarivhume bail ruling deferred to FridayTRANSFORM Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume is set to spend more days in remand prison after a Harare magistrate reserved to Friday ruling on a fresh bail application by the opposition politician.Ngarivhume is facing charges of inciting public violence over the flopped July 31 opposition protests.Last month, Harare Magistrate Trainos Utahwashe refused Ngarivhume bail saying that the politician was likely to disturb peace as he did not prove how he intended to hold a demonstration without people gathering and without violence.The ruling was upheld by High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi who said defence claims of misdirection could not be sustainable given the specific finding of the (lower) court that the demonstrations would likely be violent were well founded.Defence lawyer Moses Nkomo outside Harare courts on MondayNgarivhume's legal team made a fresh bail application this Monday before magistrate Utahwashe arguing that circumstances had changed.Defence lawyer Moses Nkomo said the changed circumstances were sufficient to justify his client's release without compromising the initial refusal of bail."The passing of July 31 constitutes changed circumstances as he was denied bail due to the potentiality of demonstrations on the day which has come and gone," he said.Nkomo further submitted that Ngarivhume was ready to pay $5,000, continue residing at a given address and report every Friday at the nearest police as part of the bail conditions.However, State prosecutor Michael Reza challenged application, arguing there were no changed circumstances."You know what has happened is that July 31 has now migrated into a movement which is perpetual. This is no longer about a date," said Reza."The primary objective of the movement is to ensure President Mnangagwa does not live out his (term as) president," he added.Reza said if it was about politics Ngarivume would have waited for the 2023 elections.Magistrate Utahwashe said he would deliver ruling on the application this Friday.