Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

Zimbabwe international Prince Dube has penned a two-year contract with Tanzanian side Azam after passing his medicals on Monday afternoon.Dube left the country at the weekend following the conclusion of protracted negotiations between Azam, his handlers and Bosso.He will reunite with ex-Bosso teammate Bruce Kangwa at the ambitious Tanzanian side ahead of the 2020/2021 season. Azam are also home to another Zimbabwean, Never Tigere.