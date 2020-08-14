Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 hrs ago | Views
Pope Francis Apostolic Nuncio to Zimbabwe, Archbishop Paolo Rudelli has thrown his weight behind the under attack Archbishop of Harare, Robert Christopher Ndlovu, the Vatican News has reported.

According to the Vatican News, following a blistering attack on the Archbishop of Harare by the Zimbabwe Government, the Apostolic Nuncio in Zimbabwe has visited Archbishop Ndlovu to express his solidarity.

The visits came few hours after the Archbishop of Harare was singled out for a scorching personal attack by the Zimbabwe Government after the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) issued a letter calling upon the Government to address the economic and political crisis in the country without resorting to the violent suppression of citizens.

The Apostolic Nuncio's visit was also a symbolic act of solidarity with all the Bishops of Zimbabwe, Vatican said.

On Sunday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa issued a statement attacking the Catholic Church leadership.

Although all Catholic Bishops in Zimbabwe signed the Pastoral Letter, the Information Minister chose to isolate and target Archbishop Ndlovu for a personal attack in the Statement she released.

"The Government's attack on Archbishop Ndlovu and other Bishops referred to their Letter as, shards of a Pastoral Letter issued under the misguided if (not) evil-minded leadership of the Archbishop of Harare. Minister Mutsvangwa's Statement, however, avoided responding to the gist of issues raised by the Bishops. In many ways, most of the contents of the Pastoral Letter have been raised before by Zimbabwe's lawyers, medical personnel and rights activists. Observers in Zimbabwe also noted that the Government' Statement sought to misinform Zimbabweans. It portrayed Archbishop Ndlovu and other Catholic Bishops of acting contrary to the wishes and positions held by Pope Francis." Said Vatican News.

Mnangagwa is expected to address the country on the same on Tuesday.



Source - Byo24News/Vatican News

