Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa also voiced concern and described the diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops as unfortunate and shocking."The church, being the moral compass and conscience guardians, must speak truth to power in any society. Government's vitriol and diatribe aimed at the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops' position on the current political and economic instability is evidence that Zimbabwe is, indeed, in turmoil," Chamisa posted on Facebook.