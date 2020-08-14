Zimbabwe's EFF moves to shut down Beitbridge Border Post

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (ZEFF) has approached its opposition counterparts in South Africa for logistical support to blockade Beitbridge Border Post in protest over human rights violations in the country.The demonstration is set for August 31 with activists and ordinary Zimbabweans in that country also announcing plans to stage a similar protest in Musina to force the closure of the border between the two countries.Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has already offered support to the planned demonstrations, saying his party will participate.The ZEFF wrote to EFF requesting political and logistical support to ensure the success of the protest."The objective of the protest is to shut down the Beitbridge Border Post to put immense pressure on the government of Zimbabwe," a letter addressed to EFF secretary general Siphosenkosi Matshokomola Bhalule, read."We extend a friendly invitation to EFF South Africa to request for your political support as well as logistical support to help us with organising this demonstration. Specifically, we respectfully request your support in the following areas..."We recognise that EFF South Africa has experience in organising successful protests, we, therefore, request support and advice as we embark on our planned protest."This comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been put under international spotlight over recent abductions, torture and arrest of opposition and civic rights activists.Government and the ruling Zanu-PF party have, however, insisted that there was no crisis in the country even after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched envoys Baleka Mbete, Sydney Mufamadi and advocate Ngoako Abel Ramatlhodi to Zimbabwe last week.The government has also angrily hit out at critics, accusing them of being sponsored by the West in a regime change agenda plot.