MDC Alliance Bulawayo reacts angrily to councillors' recall

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago
MDC Alliance Bulawayo province has reacted angrily to the recall of five of its councillors by MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe, describing the move as an attempt at stoking factionalism in the party.

Recent reports said a group of MDC Alliance Bulawayo councillors and legislators were mulling crossing the floor to the Khupeled MDC faction fearing recall from Parliament and council.

Councillor Silas Chigora has already been removed from his post as Bulawayo East constituency district chairperson over charges of questionable loyalty to the MDC Alliance and its leadership.

Khupe recently recalled former deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami, who is already barred from office pending the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal on his legitimacy, councillors Concillia Mlalazi, Earnest Rafamoyo, Tinevimbo Maphosa and Norman Hlabani.

"The Bulawayo province has decided to recall the councillors guided by the party's constitution which states that every member shall have the duty to accept and conform to the constitution, policies, principles, rules and regulations of the party," wrote Nomvula Mguni, the MDC-T Bulawayo provincial secretary.

MDC Alliance Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza condemned the recalls. "We condemn the decision to recommend the recall of five Bulawayo councillors...and
note there is nothing constitutional about the recommendation (to recall)," Chirowodza said.

"Zimbabweans are now witnessing Khupe's factionalism disguised as compliance with the rule of law."

The former Deputy Prime Minister, who has assumed control of the MDC party following a March 30 Supreme Court ruling, has also recalled 21 MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament and councillors from Harare City Council.

Indications are that more MDC Alliance members face recall for refusing to recognise Khupe's legitimacy.

Khupe has been mandated to hold an extraordinary congress to elect a substantive leader after she won control of the opposition party formed in 1999.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days