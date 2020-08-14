Bosso to profit from Prince deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS are set to receive 30 percent of the proceeds for any future move that their star, Prince Dube, will make after the forward signed a two-year deal with Tanzanian side Azam yesterday.Dube, who had been on the radar of the Tanzanian team for the last three months, passed his medicals yesterday. Bosso and Azam agreed on a sale-on clause should the 23-year-old attract interests from suitors before the end of the 2021-2022 Tanzanian season.Dube's contract with Highlanders was expected to expire at the end of this year and the finalisation of the deal meant Bosso pocketed in the region of US$40 000 for the move.Azam chief executive, Abdulkarim Nurdin, told reporters the club were delighted by the finalisation of the talks, which had been going on since May. Nurdin however, would not go into details of the contract."We are very delighted to secure Prince's signature and we hope he will be able to settle in well and play to his best,'' he said."The club will do their part to create the best environment for him to concentrate on his game."Obviously, there are a lot of expectations but we recognise that he will need time to adapt."As you know, Zimbabwe and Tanzania are two different countries but our hope is he settles in quickly.''But it has not been an easy move for the Soccer Star of the Year runner-up, who spent most of his career at Highlanders.Dube is a product of the Bosso juniors and has distinguished himself in the senior team in the last two-and-half seasons, scoring 27 goals. He will reunite with ex-Bosso teammate, Bruce Kangwa, at the ambitious Tanzanian side ahead of the 2020/2021 season. Azam are also home to another Zimbabwean, Never Tigere.Dube, who had been linked with trials in France before the Covid-19 lockdown, said he wants to use the Tanzania experience as a stepping stone."It wasn't easy, having to move away from a team like Highlanders because you always feel that sense of belonging,'' he said."But, I need to face new challenges in my career."I am grateful to everything the Highlanders family did for me over the years. This is time for me to move. I hope to settle in quickly at Azam, I am happy there are some Zimbabwean players here. "It's a good move for me. I feel it's a big stepping stone to even bigger things in my career, I will do everything in my powers to add value to the club and make sure that I help Azam meet their goals and targets.''Agent, George Deda, who helped broker the deal, was also excited by the new developments. Deda worked hand-in-hand with Dube's manager, Gibson Mahachi, to convince Bosso to release the player."I can confirm that the deal has sailed through. I am not going to divulge the amounts involved but this is certainly a lucrative deal,'' said Deda."Highlanders are also set to benefit, in any future move, should suitors come knocking on the doors before the expiry of this contract."I am sure Prince is here to make a name and I don't doubt his abilities as a player."Actually we may end up having a situation similar to that of Talent Chawapihwa, who was immediately signed by Baroka for US$84 000, just a few months after joining FC Platinum, because there have already been some interests from some Moroccan clubs and also clubs in Europe."I reserve my special thanks to the Highlanders executive, especially the vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, for his role in making sure the negotiations went smoothly."I am also humbled by the cooperation of my fellow football agent, Gibson Mahachi."This is one of those rare occasions when football agents, who are known for their fierce competition, actually collaborated to make sure that the player's interests are secured."We would need to see more of this in the future," said Deda.