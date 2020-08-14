Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-Alliance-run Bulawayo City Council's (BCC) failure to manage the worsening water crisis has resulted in two National Assembly members from the same party fighting over delivery of 20 litres of water.

Mpopoma-Pelandaba MP Mr Charles Moyo clashed with his counterpart, Bulawayo Central MP Ms Nicole Watson, after she delivered water to her domestic worker who lives in Mpopoma yesterday.

The clash occurred on the MDC-Alliance WhatsApp chat group.

Mpopoma and the rest of the western suburbs are experiencing serious water shortages after the council revealed that it would only be able to supply water to the areas at the month end following theft of copper cables and technical faults.

Mr Moyo is alleged have blasted Ms Watson for delivering water in his constituency without his knowledge, even without understanding that his colleague had only brought water to her domestic worker.

The exchange between the two legislators has been circulated on various social media platforms including Twitter. In the exchange, Mr Moyo, seemed to have wanted Ms Watson to inform him before delivering water to the are "Hon Nikky must know her boundary how can she ferry amanzi (water) to Mpopoma without my knowhow (sic), do you want to be seen as a hardworking Hon in Mpopoma-Pelandaba," read one of his messages.

"How do you come into the Mpopoma-Pelandaba matrix. You are out of order and disrespectful."

Ms Watson tried to reason with Mr Moyo telling him that she had to respond to the needs of her domestic worker but he would have none of it: "Don't tell me about your maid," he retorted, before she fired back: "She is lucky she has me and you should be aware of issues."

Bulawayo is facing a serious water crisis that has forced council to impose a 144-hour water shedding programme to manage the dwindling water levels at the city's supply dams. Water levels at city' six supply dams; Insiza, Mtshabezi, Mzingwane, Inyankuni, lower and Upper Ncema dams dropped to 25 percent and the situation is expected to worsen. Contacted for comment, Mr Moyo admitted he tore into his counterpart before praising Ms Watson for responding to her employee's needs.

"The issue here is that there is a water crisis which forced Watson to deliver water to her maid. There is no news here, maybe the news is that she brought the water to her worker because of the water crisis. But otherwise there is no issue," said Mr Moyo.

Pressed to explain if he believed that those delivering water should first contact him, Mr Moyo backtracked on his initial statements, as he claimed that there was a "misunderstanding over the issue".

Ms Watson said Mr Moyo misunderstood her as she was only delivering a few litres of water to her domestic water.

"He didn't understand, ask him (why he sent those messages) and I was in a hurry when I was doing (sending) the messages. But most of the times, I'm always misinterpreted because I speak factually and bluntly. I delivered water for my maid. It was 20 litres and a few buckets," said Ms Watson.

Residents slammed the two legislators while demanding authorities to address the water crisis.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) said the petty fight between the two public officials shows the lack of leadership from within their ranks.

BPRA coordinator Mr Emmanuel Ndlovu said the city's water crisis should be managed better.

"The Bulawayo water crisis is mainly man made. The world over there seems to be a water crisis and authorities are working to lessen the impact of such crises. South Africa's Cape Town managed to deal with what could have been the worst water crisis through innovation and leadership but here we are not seeing that. We are only seeing council passing resolutions where they are parcelling out land for their personal gains. When it comes to innovation to address the city's problems there is zero thinking. BCC is said to be the best run city in the country and we expect better from it," said Mr Ndlovu.

He said council should have long ago moved towards drawing water from aquifers as climate change has proved that rainfed water cannot be relied

Source - chroncle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

2 hrs ago | 1147 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

4 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 3437 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

4 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

5 hrs ago | 6829 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

7 hrs ago | 4202 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

8 hrs ago | 9738 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

8 hrs ago | 3129 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

8 hrs ago | 2332 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

8 hrs ago | 2212 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

8 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

8 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

8 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

US piles more misery on Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 13703 Views

MDC Alliance says it will reclaim 'stolen' seats

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

MDC Alliance Bulawayo reacts angrily to councillors' recall

19 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwe's EFF moves to shut down Beitbridge Border Post

19 hrs ago | 794 Views

Sadc mum on Zimbabwe rights violations

19 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe needs to stop justifying repression

19 hrs ago | 142 Views

Constitutionality of Chiwenga appointment as Health and Child Care minister

19 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't shoot the messenger

19 hrs ago | 250 Views

EMA shuts Lafarge Cement plant

19 hrs ago | 654 Views

Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

19 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Boy (14) paralysed after shaft collapse

19 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Obert Mpofu warns over regime change agents targeting Former Liberation Movements

19 hrs ago | 3354 Views

When life gives you lemons turn them into lemonade

19 hrs ago | 1912 Views

How to search for an email database

20 hrs ago | 796 Views

FULL TEXT: Adventist Lawyers' damning statement on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

21 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Sikhala: Our Father Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Zimbabweans in horror crash

21 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

21 hrs ago | 735 Views

Soda Zhemu sworn in

21 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Seh Calaz 'divorces' wife online

21 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

21 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

22 hrs ago | 3159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days