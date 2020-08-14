Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE June-July Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) examinations have been completed without a Covid-19 case being reported in centres countrywide. There was nationwide anxiety when the Government announced the examinations would go ahead.

Teachers' unions had said running them was risky and could spread the deadly virus. However, the examinations went ahead after the Government put in place measures in line with World Health Organisation guidelines to protect candidates and invigilators.

Pupils sat for the examinations between 30 June and July 23 under Covid-19 prevention guidelines including wearing of masks, social distancing and temperature tests.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema yesterday paid tribute to the national Covid-19 taskforce, the corporate sector among other organisations for providing requisite material to ensure that examinations were held in compliance to Covid-19 regulations. He commended some schools that were selected on short notice to be used as examination centres.

"We would like to appreciate those who administered the Zimsec June Examinations at the schools in particular the school/centre heads and the invigilators who remained professional and efficient despite the difficult operating environment posed by Covid-19 pandemic. Extended gratitude goes to some centres which were not originally examination centres but stood in for schools which were being used as Government quarantine centres. Great applause goes to these centres for swiftly rising to the occasion and ensuring that the examinations were successfully undertaken," he said.

The minister reiterated that President Mnangagwa would provide guidance on when schools would reopen as the country wants to provide a solid education foundation meeting the 21st century demands.

The Government prematurely closed schools in March as President Mnangagwa imposed measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19. Schools were scheduled to reopen on July 28 but a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases resulted in the Government shelving resumption of lessons indefinitely. However, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has been delivering lessons via radio and online platforms to ensure pupils do not regress in their studies.

"We are grateful for the continued guidance and support from His Excellency, the President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as we endeavour to provide a wholesome education for all Zimbabweans during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic," said Minister Mathema.

He said the Ministry was striving towards providing equitable, quality, inclusive relevant and competence driven primary and secondary and non-formal education to meet 21st century needs.

Source - chroncle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

2 hrs ago | 982 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

2 hrs ago | 1147 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

4 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 3439 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

4 hrs ago | 950 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

4 hrs ago | 999 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

5 hrs ago | 6830 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

7 hrs ago | 4202 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

8 hrs ago | 9739 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

8 hrs ago | 3129 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

8 hrs ago | 2332 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

8 hrs ago | 2213 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

8 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

8 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

8 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

8 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

8 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

US piles more misery on Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 13705 Views

MDC Alliance says it will reclaim 'stolen' seats

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

MDC Alliance Bulawayo reacts angrily to councillors' recall

19 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwe's EFF moves to shut down Beitbridge Border Post

19 hrs ago | 794 Views

Sadc mum on Zimbabwe rights violations

19 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe needs to stop justifying repression

19 hrs ago | 142 Views

Constitutionality of Chiwenga appointment as Health and Child Care minister

19 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't shoot the messenger

19 hrs ago | 250 Views

EMA shuts Lafarge Cement plant

19 hrs ago | 654 Views

Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

19 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Boy (14) paralysed after shaft collapse

19 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Obert Mpofu warns over regime change agents targeting Former Liberation Movements

19 hrs ago | 3354 Views

When life gives you lemons turn them into lemonade

19 hrs ago | 1912 Views

How to search for an email database

20 hrs ago | 796 Views

FULL TEXT: Adventist Lawyers' damning statement on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

21 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Sikhala: Our Father Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Zimbabweans in horror crash

21 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

21 hrs ago | 735 Views

Soda Zhemu sworn in

21 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Seh Calaz 'divorces' wife online

21 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

21 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

22 hrs ago | 3160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days