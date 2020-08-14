Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has appointed Alson Mfiri as acting head of news and current affairs, taking over from Gilbert Nyambabvu.

Nyambabvu, who held the high-pressure job for 18 months, is set to become the ZBC's new director of digital platforms and innovation.

The ZBC did not say what prompted the change, but ZimLive understands Nyambabvu recently ran into trouble after he was summoned and given a rollicking by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for suspending a cameraman.

Cameraman Stan Marodza was suspended after causing the broadcasting of a video clip showing President Emmerson Mnangagwa receiving a donation of Covid-19 masks and PPEs from Delish Nguwaya, the country representative of a controversial company – Drax International – which was irregularly awarded tenders worth over US$60 million for medical supplies.

ZBC's senior editorial team had decided that the clip would not be used, believing they were shielding Mnangagwa from an already raging controversy over how Drax was given tenders. Nguwaya is a business associate of Mnangagwa's twin sons, Shaun and Collins.

Three days later, however, Marodza allegedly saw an opportunity when most senior editorial gatekeepers were absent and caused the clip to run on the main news.

On June 20, Nick Mangwana, the government spokesman, said on Twitter: "The scam is actually much more intricate than I even imagined. I am informed that after the reporter shelved the story, the scammers got to the cameraman Stan Marodza who managed to get the clip played three days later and then gave the original to Nguwaya for leveraging officials."

ZBC chiefs were shocked however, on June 23, when Nyambabvu was summoned by the president's wife who was critical of the original decision not to run the clip, and the subsequent decision to suspend the cameraman.

Marodza appeared before a ZBC internal disciplinary committee last week and was cleared of wrong-doing.

The ZBC head of news job is one of the hardest jobs in journalism. Tightly controlled by the security establishment, ZBC editorial staff have to juggle the competing interests of Zanu-PF and government officials – each claiming a stake in the public broadcaster.

"Everyone wants to be on the main 8PM news because they believe the president is watching, they must be seen to be doing something," a senior ZBC journalist told ZimLive. "Phones ring off the hook during News Hour – well, it had to be extended to an hour and 30 minutes because everyone wants to be on it."

Mfiri returns to the ZBC from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe where he was recruited by former governor Gideon Gono as his spokesman.

John Mangudya, who succeeded Gono, did not take a shine to Mfiri and sidelined him. He returned to the ZBC earlier this year as director of special projects.

Nyambabvu is also expected to take charge of the ZBC's long-delayed 24-hour news channel in his new role.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

2 hrs ago | 983 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

2 hrs ago | 1147 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

4 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 3441 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

4 hrs ago | 950 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

4 hrs ago | 999 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

5 hrs ago | 6833 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

7 hrs ago | 4202 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

8 hrs ago | 9740 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

8 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

8 hrs ago | 2334 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

8 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

8 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

8 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

8 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

8 hrs ago | 572 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 573 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

US piles more misery on Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 13708 Views

MDC Alliance says it will reclaim 'stolen' seats

19 hrs ago | 1194 Views

MDC Alliance Bulawayo reacts angrily to councillors' recall

19 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwe's EFF moves to shut down Beitbridge Border Post

19 hrs ago | 794 Views

Sadc mum on Zimbabwe rights violations

19 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe needs to stop justifying repression

19 hrs ago | 142 Views

Constitutionality of Chiwenga appointment as Health and Child Care minister

19 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't shoot the messenger

19 hrs ago | 250 Views

EMA shuts Lafarge Cement plant

19 hrs ago | 654 Views

Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

19 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Boy (14) paralysed after shaft collapse

19 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Obert Mpofu warns over regime change agents targeting Former Liberation Movements

19 hrs ago | 3354 Views

When life gives you lemons turn them into lemonade

19 hrs ago | 1912 Views

How to search for an email database

20 hrs ago | 796 Views

FULL TEXT: Adventist Lawyers' damning statement on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

21 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Sikhala: Our Father Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Zimbabweans in horror crash

21 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

21 hrs ago | 735 Views

Soda Zhemu sworn in

21 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Seh Calaz 'divorces' wife online

21 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

21 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

22 hrs ago | 3160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days