Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

The MDC Alliance is hopeful that South African envoys will be able to nudge President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF to finally hold the much needed dialogue with the opposition.Welshman Ncube has been appointed to lead engagements with the South African envoys when they return to Harare.This is because Ncube is close to Sydney Mufamadi whom he once worked with in 2008 during inclusive government negotiations.