Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

by Stephen Jakes

The International Coalition Against the Coronavirus and other Pandemics for African Development, CICC-DA, has condemned the kidnapping of the President of the Ivorian Civil Society Coalition, Pulchérie Edith Gbaletof recent after a wave of protests by citizens over the Presidential electionIn a statement, the - President of the International Executive Secretariat of ICAC, Toure Moussa Zeguen said his organisation learned of the kidnapping in Côte d'Ivoire of the President of the Ivorian Civil Society Coalition, Pulchérie Edith Gbalet, also 2nd Vice-president of the International Executive Secretariat and the savage repression that has befallen the Ivorian democrats in recent days."We note that the comrade president of Ivorian civil society who leads, with all civil and political organizations, a great wave of protests from the Ivorian people who fiercely and legitimately oppose the violation of the Ivorian constitution by President Alassane Dramane Ouattara who is keen to run for an illegal third term in the October 2020 Presidential elections in Côte d'Ivoire," Moussa Zeguen."The Ivorian regime, which also refuses to follow the recommendations of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, which demanded the overhaul of the so-called independent Electoral Commission, has since chosen violence and the imprisonment of opponents and members of Civil society."He said to date they have heard that the Ivorian government and its tribal militias have made several human victims, including nearly ten dead and dozens of wounded (pending a detailed assessment) throughout the national territory."This is why the CICC-DA condemned with the last energy all acts of repression and barbarism orchestrated by police officers and tribal militias (microbes, unions and hooligans) in the pay of the regime against the worthy and responsible people in struggle, expresses its firm support for the Ivorian people and in particular for the forces fighting for peace, freedom and democracy which begins with respect for the fundamental law," he said.He said they demand the immediate and unconditional release Pulchérie Édith Gbalet, of all the Democrats detained in recent days as well as political detainees from the post-electoral crisis of 2010."We ask all democrats, human rights actors, pan-Africanists as well as all human rights NGOs to get more involved and amplify our voice for the advent of peace and reconciliation and democracy in this West African country in crisis under the dictatorship of a lawless autocratic regime for over a decade," he said."The CICC is convinced that freedom of expression and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens are essential obligations for all peoples and leaders who wish to advance towards democracy and sustainable development. Consequently, we encourage Ivorians and all Africans to never back down in their quest for democracy because it represents the foundation and the solid guarantee of any peace and integral development."Moussa Zeguen urged all Africans to come together, and kill COVID19 for the definitive liberation of our continent of Africa and of the human race.