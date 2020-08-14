Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
The International Coalition Against the Coronavirus and other Pandemics for African Development, CICC-DA, has condemned the kidnapping of the President of the Ivorian Civil Society Coalition, Pulchérie Edith Gbaletof recent after a wave of protests by citizens over the Presidential election

In a statement, the - President of the  International Executive Secretariat of ICAC, Toure Moussa Zeguen said his organisation learned of the kidnapping in Côte d'Ivoire of the President of the Ivorian Civil Society Coalition, Pulchérie Edith Gbalet, also 2nd Vice-president of the International Executive Secretariat and the savage repression that has befallen the Ivorian democrats in recent days.

"We note that the comrade president of Ivorian civil society who leads, with all civil and political organizations, a great wave of protests from the Ivorian people who fiercely and legitimately oppose the violation of the Ivorian constitution by President Alassane Dramane Ouattara who is keen to run for an illegal third term in the October 2020 Presidential elections in Côte d'Ivoire," Moussa Zeguen.

"The Ivorian regime, which also refuses to follow the recommendations of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, which demanded the overhaul of the so-called independent Electoral Commission, has since chosen violence and the imprisonment of opponents and members of Civil society."

He said to date they have heard that the Ivorian government and its tribal militias have made several human victims, including nearly ten dead and dozens of wounded (pending a detailed assessment) throughout the national territory.

"This is why the CICC-DA condemned with the last energy all acts of repression and barbarism orchestrated by police officers and tribal militias (microbes, unions and hooligans) in the pay of the regime against the worthy and responsible people in struggle, expresses its firm support for the Ivorian people and in particular for the forces fighting for peace, freedom and democracy which begins with respect for the fundamental law," he said.

He said they demand the immediate and unconditional release Pulchérie Édith Gbalet, of all the Democrats detained in recent days as well as political detainees from the post-electoral crisis of 2010.

"We ask all democrats, human rights actors, pan-Africanists as well as all human rights NGOs to get more involved and amplify our voice for the advent of peace and reconciliation and democracy in this West African country in crisis under the dictatorship of a lawless autocratic regime for over a decade," he said.

"The CICC is convinced that freedom of expression and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens are essential obligations for all peoples and leaders who wish to advance towards democracy and sustainable development. Consequently, we encourage Ivorians and all Africans to never back down in their quest for democracy because it represents the foundation and the solid guarantee of any peace and integral development."

Moussa Zeguen urged all Africans to come together, and kill COVID19 for the definitive liberation of our continent of Africa and of the human race.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

2 hrs ago | 848 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

2 hrs ago | 1075 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

3 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 3326 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

4 hrs ago | 6656 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

7 hrs ago | 4151 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

7 hrs ago | 9556 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

7 hrs ago | 3104 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

7 hrs ago | 2287 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

7 hrs ago | 2198 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

7 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

7 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

7 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

8 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

8 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

8 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

8 hrs ago | 562 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

US piles more misery on Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 13625 Views

MDC Alliance says it will reclaim 'stolen' seats

18 hrs ago | 1184 Views

MDC Alliance Bulawayo reacts angrily to councillors' recall

18 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zimbabwe's EFF moves to shut down Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 791 Views

Sadc mum on Zimbabwe rights violations

18 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe needs to stop justifying repression

18 hrs ago | 142 Views

Constitutionality of Chiwenga appointment as Health and Child Care minister

18 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't shoot the messenger

18 hrs ago | 250 Views

EMA shuts Lafarge Cement plant

18 hrs ago | 650 Views

Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

18 hrs ago | 2601 Views

Boy (14) paralysed after shaft collapse

18 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Obert Mpofu warns over regime change agents targeting Former Liberation Movements

19 hrs ago | 3346 Views

When life gives you lemons turn them into lemonade

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

How to search for an email database

20 hrs ago | 796 Views

FULL TEXT: Adventist Lawyers' damning statement on Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 5277 Views

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

21 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Sikhala: Our Father Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 4086 Views

Zimbabweans in horror crash

21 hrs ago | 3108 Views

Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

21 hrs ago | 735 Views

Soda Zhemu sworn in

21 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Seh Calaz 'divorces' wife online

21 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

21 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

21 hrs ago | 3158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days