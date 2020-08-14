BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



This is a developing story…

Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has ruled that prominent Human Rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa stands down from representing journalist award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.He also directed that the Law Society of Zimbabwe should cancel her license for scandalising the court.The prosecutor had made an application calling for Swaziland born Mtetwa to step down from the trial because she was using a social media page called Beatrice Mtetwa and the rule of law to post court proceedings.Commenting on the judgment, senior journalist Brezh Malaba said, "With respect, the magistrate is overplaying his hand here. Beatrice Mtetwa is an internationally acclaimed human rights lawyer. She's a fearless defender of politically persecuted Zimbabweans. This ruling raises serious questions about the state of the justice delivery system."