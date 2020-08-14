Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

News / National

by BBC

A military spokesman in Mali has confirmed that shots have been fired inside an army base near the capital, Bamako.The Norwegian embassy says it has received information that troops are on their way to the capital and the French embassy has advised people to stay at home.It comes as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is under increased pressure to step down in the face of large opposition protests.Al Jazeera also reports President Keita has been taken to a secure location.There is growing anger in the country due to the worsening security situation with jihadist and communal violence on the increase.People are also complaining about the level of corruption and the mismanagement of the economy.