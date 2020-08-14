Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

by BBC
1 hr ago | Views
A military spokesman in Mali has confirmed that shots have been fired inside an army base near the capital, Bamako.

The Norwegian embassy says it has received information that troops are on their way to the capital and the French embassy has advised people to stay at home.

It comes as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is under increased pressure to step down in the face of large opposition protests.

Al Jazeera also reports President Keita has been taken to a secure location.

There is growing anger in the country due to the worsening security situation with jihadist and communal violence on the increase.

People are also complaining about the level of corruption and the mismanagement of the economy.



Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

55 mins ago | 229 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

3 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

3 hrs ago | 2734 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

3 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

4 hrs ago | 5762 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

5 hrs ago | 948 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

6 hrs ago | 3871 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

7 hrs ago | 8781 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

7 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

7 hrs ago | 2089 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

7 hrs ago | 2117 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

7 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

7 hrs ago | 395 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

7 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

7 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

7 hrs ago | 971 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

7 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

7 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

7 hrs ago | 490 Views

US piles more misery on Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 13244 Views

MDC Alliance says it will reclaim 'stolen' seats

18 hrs ago | 1139 Views

MDC Alliance Bulawayo reacts angrily to councillors' recall

18 hrs ago | 798 Views

Zimbabwe's EFF moves to shut down Beitbridge Border Post

18 hrs ago | 760 Views

Sadc mum on Zimbabwe rights violations

18 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe needs to stop justifying repression

18 hrs ago | 141 Views

Constitutionality of Chiwenga appointment as Health and Child Care minister

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa mustn't shoot the messenger

18 hrs ago | 244 Views

EMA shuts Lafarge Cement plant

18 hrs ago | 620 Views

Chamisa voice concern over diatribe aimed at Catholic bishops

18 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Boy (14) paralysed after shaft collapse

18 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Obert Mpofu warns over regime change agents targeting Former Liberation Movements

18 hrs ago | 3305 Views

When life gives you lemons turn them into lemonade

18 hrs ago | 1869 Views

How to search for an email database

19 hrs ago | 792 Views

FULL TEXT: Adventist Lawyers' damning statement on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 5212 Views

Pope Francis Ambassador throws weight behind Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops

20 hrs ago | 3941 Views

Sikhala: Our Father Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 4037 Views

Zimbabweans in horror crash

20 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Prince Dube signs 2-year contract with Azam

20 hrs ago | 732 Views

Soda Zhemu sworn in

20 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Seh Calaz 'divorces' wife online

20 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF bigwig says foiled July 31 demo was a dress rehearsal

20 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Mnangagwa to address the nation on the Catholic Bishops' letter

21 hrs ago | 3148 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days