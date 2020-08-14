Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

by Tarisai Mudahondo/ Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Armed Robbers allegedly pounced on a Kwekwe woman yesterday morning and robbed her of her money before firing warning shots to scare her.

Beatrice Muza (43) was robbed of her US$3 500 and ZAR 2000 at her house.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that two robbers forcefully entered Muza's house armed with an AK47 rifle and a pistol.

They broke her door using an iron bar and demanded money from her.

Muza surrendered US$500 which was under her pillow however the accused proceeded to search the complainant's wardrobe and took US$3000 and ZAR 2000 which was in her husband' jacket.

The robbers also took the complainant's cell phone.

On departure, the suspects fired one shot into the air and fled into a nearby bush.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days