Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

by Tarisai Mudahondo/ Simbarashe Sithole

Armed Robbers allegedly pounced on a Kwekwe woman yesterday morning and robbed her of her money before firing warning shots to scare her.Beatrice Muza (43) was robbed of her US$3 500 and ZAR 2000 at her house.Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that two robbers forcefully entered Muza's house armed with an AK47 rifle and a pistol.They broke her door using an iron bar and demanded money from her.Muza surrendered US$500 which was under her pillow however the accused proceeded to search the complainant's wardrobe and took US$3000 and ZAR 2000 which was in her husband' jacket.The robbers also took the complainant's cell phone.On departure, the suspects fired one shot into the air and fled into a nearby bush.