Mtetwa recused from Chin'ono's case

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna has ordered for the disqualification of Hopewell Chin'ono's lead lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa and called for her prosecution on contempt of court for interfering with court process.Magistrate Mr Nduna also said he would take his decision to the Law Society for further management.This was after the State made an application to stop Ms Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono after she posted matters which were before the court on her Facebook page.More details to follow . . .