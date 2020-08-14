Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Machaya fails to appear in court

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya today failed to turn up to court for judgement on his land corruption case yesterday amid indications that he was no feeling well after allegedly being operated on.

Machaya was supposed to know his fate first on July 30 but the matter was postponed to August 18 before it was further remanded to September 18 after he failed to attend court.

The court was told that Machaya is not feeling well after he recently went under the knife.

The kind of surgery he underwent and the reason for having it were not stated in court.

He is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly allocated and disposed of State land.

Trial magistrate Ms Charity Maphosa postponed the matter to September 18 for judgement.

The former minister is out on $1 000 bail.

"The matter is remanded to September 18 for judgement," she said.

Machaya was supposed to have been put to his defence on August 21 last year after Ms Maphosa dismissed his application for discharge at the end of the State case.

The magistrate ruled that he had a case to answer and should be put to his defence but Machaya approached the High Court describing the decision of placing him on his defence as "grossly irregular".

However, Harare High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda threw out the application saying it lacked merit.

The judge said the trial at the lower court has to be completed before Machaya can seek a review by a higher court or appeal.

The ex-minister was back in court from Monday last week to yesterday when he was put to his defence.

Machaya in his defence is arguing that he acted in delegated authority in his capacity as Midlands Minister of State.

The State's case is that the accused, intentionally allocated State land totaling 17 799 stands to land developers which was inconsistent with his duties.

Prosecutors say Machaya did not have any lawful responsibility to allocate State land to the said developers and entities, a lawful responsibility of the Minister of Local Government and Public Works. The accused person, the court heard, further received 1 791 commonage stands from the said land developers and entities which constituted 18 percent of the total stands on the allocated State land.

It is further alleged that Machaya sold 1 185 of the commonage stands which was also inconsistent with his duties as the stands can only be allocated and distributed by the Local Government Minister.

The accused person is also alleged to have also allocated 192 commonage stands to the Apostolic Christian Church of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) when he did not have lawful right to do so.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

3 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

3 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

4 hrs ago | 1220 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

5 hrs ago | 1919 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

6 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

6 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

6 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

6 hrs ago | 690 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

6 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

6 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

9 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

10 hrs ago | 2155 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

11 hrs ago | 3789 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 7011 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

11 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

12 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

12 hrs ago | 1359 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

12 hrs ago | 9984 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

14 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

14 hrs ago | 5530 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

15 hrs ago | 13179 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

15 hrs ago | 4292 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

15 hrs ago | 3193 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

15 hrs ago | 2447 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

15 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

15 hrs ago | 473 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

15 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

15 hrs ago | 765 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

15 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

15 hrs ago | 618 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

15 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

15 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

15 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

15 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 717 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

15 hrs ago | 598 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days