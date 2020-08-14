Latest News Editor's Choice


Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED illegal Chinese immigrant is alleged to have fraudulently acquired Zimbabwean identification particulars and used them to attain 51 percent share ownership in investment deals.

This was revealed in a High Court application by the Registrar General's Office seeking an order declaring null and void Bruce Charles' Zimbabwean national identity, passport and driver's licence.

Charles is also known as Zhu B.

The registrar also wants to be empowered to cancel and delete the particulars from the register and an order directing the officer-in-charge of Harare Law and Order to arrest Charles and surrender him to Immigration Compliance Department for processing of deportation papers.

The anomaly was unearthed on October 22 last year at a roadblock after Charles had been asked to produce a licence, prompting an enquiry of the authenticity of his particulars with the Registrar General's Office.

It was then established that Charles was an illegal immigrant and subsequently arrested and taken to court, but was "conspicuously" acquitted and the case is being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

The registrar said he was in possession of documents proving that Charles is a Chinese national known as Zhu B.

"An investigation has also shown that the respondent's birth certificate was acquired from Umguza District, but an enquiry from Umguza shows that the registration numbers there do not match the number appearing on his birth certificate as the birth entry number," the registrar said.

"The respondent has no beginning and can be referred to as a biblical Melchizedek.

"The respondent is now in the habit of conniving with Chinese investors in violating Zimbabwe's indigenisation laws wherein he will pose as a Zimbabwean 51 percent shareholder with the Chinese investors retaining 49 percent shareholding when in actual fact the Chinese investors will be in a 100 percent shareholding scheme."

Source - dailynews

