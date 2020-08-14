Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

News / National

by Staff reporter

FINANCE and economic development Permanent Secretary Mr George Guvamatanga has insisted that Zimbabwe did not lose any money from the alleged fraud regarding Drax International Covid-19 procurement deal.Obadiah Moyo, who was health minister at the time, was relieved of his duties by President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he appeared in court charged with three cases criminal abuse of office in connection with the multi-million-dollar deal.A Harare magistrate granted him $50,000 bail, pending trial.However, in a recent wide-ranging interview with the ZBC, treasury permanent secretary Mr Guvamatanga dismissed as false claims of a $60 million fraud.Guvamatanga said the attempted fraud was not exposed by activists and private media journalists as widely claimedInstead, according to the treasury permanent secretary, by the time the issue was making headlines and dominating social media, it had since been raised in cabinet by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and corrective measures already being implemented.Mr Guvamatanga further said that, contract to opposition claims, Zimbabwe did not suffer any financial prejudice the Drax saga and explains in the video below;