WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution.



Source - youtube

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

4 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

4 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

4 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

4 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

5 hrs ago | 1308 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

6 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

7 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

7 hrs ago | 864 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

Machaya fails to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

7 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

7 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

10 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

11 hrs ago | 2172 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

12 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

12 hrs ago | 7088 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

12 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

13 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

13 hrs ago | 1363 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

13 hrs ago | 10021 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

15 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

15 hrs ago | 5560 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

16 hrs ago | 13262 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

16 hrs ago | 4357 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

16 hrs ago | 3207 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

16 hrs ago | 2459 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

16 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

16 hrs ago | 475 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

16 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

16 hrs ago | 769 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

16 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

16 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

16 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

16 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

16 hrs ago | 778 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 729 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

16 hrs ago | 600 Views
