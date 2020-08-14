Latest News Editor's Choice


Fuel dealer's house up in flames

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
AN illegal Shamva fuel dealer is nursing burns at a local hospital after his house which had fuel in stock was gutted yesterday.


Tapiwa Murombedzi (39) of 102 Rugare street, Wadzanai in Shamva sustained burns after trying to put out a fire that gutted his house there by destroying property worth over US$1000.


Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.


"I can confirm that we recorded a fire incident where a fuel tout is in hospital after sustaining burns from the inferno," Dhewu said.


Allegations are that a minor was preparing super using firewood and fire caught up with a drum of fuel that gutted the house there by burning Murombedzi.


Police warned people to shun illegal fuel dealings.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days