Fuel dealer's house up in flames

by Simbarashe Sithole

AN illegal Shamva fuel dealer is nursing burns at a local hospital after his house which had fuel in stock was gutted yesterday.

Tapiwa Murombedzi (39) of 102 Rugare street, Wadzanai in Shamva sustained burns after trying to put out a fire that gutted his house there by destroying property worth over US$1000.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case."I can confirm that we recorded a fire incident where a fuel tout is in hospital after sustaining burns from the inferno," Dhewu said.Allegations are that a minor was preparing super using firewood and fire caught up with a drum of fuel that gutted the house there by burning Murombedzi.Police warned people to shun illegal fuel dealings.