News / National
Fuel dealer's house up in flames
4 hrs ago | Views
AN illegal Shamva fuel dealer is nursing burns at a local hospital after his house which had fuel in stock was gutted yesterday.
Tapiwa Murombedzi (39) of 102 Rugare street, Wadzanai in Shamva sustained burns after trying to put out a fire that gutted his house there by destroying property worth over US$1000.
Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.
"I can confirm that we recorded a fire incident where a fuel tout is in hospital after sustaining burns from the inferno," Dhewu said.
Allegations are that a minor was preparing super using firewood and fire caught up with a drum of fuel that gutted the house there by burning Murombedzi.
Police warned people to shun illegal fuel dealings.
Tapiwa Murombedzi (39) of 102 Rugare street, Wadzanai in Shamva sustained burns after trying to put out a fire that gutted his house there by destroying property worth over US$1000.
Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.
"I can confirm that we recorded a fire incident where a fuel tout is in hospital after sustaining burns from the inferno," Dhewu said.
Allegations are that a minor was preparing super using firewood and fire caught up with a drum of fuel that gutted the house there by burning Murombedzi.
Police warned people to shun illegal fuel dealings.
Source - Byo24news