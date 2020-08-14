Man rapes neighbour in garden

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A man from Bwazi Monoz village, Chitsungo is in serious trouble after he allegedly raped his neighbour at a vegetable garden.

Rafien Matemanacho (68) appeared before Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mubhobho who remanded him in custody to August 26.The state led by Samson Chamunorwa alleged on August 5 around 12 am at Bwazi Monoz village the Matemanacho followed the complanaint to her garden where she had gone to harvest her vegetables.Upon his arrival he grabbed the complanaint and inserted a piece of cloth in the mouth complanaint so that she does not scream.He raped her once without protection and disappeared.The matter came to light on August 9 when the victim told her friend about the rape and she was advised to file a police report leading to the arrest of the suspect.