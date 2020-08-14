Real Betis launches new sports projects in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Agencies

China, Morocco, United States, Mexico. And now, Zimbabwe. Real Betis and the Club's Foundation, reached an agreement with the Zimbabwean agency Athletes Sphere Management (ASM) to launch a series of sports projects in the African country within the Club's strategic plan looking to extend its brand and methodology throughout the world, while educating and transmitting the institution's values through football.As an initial step, Real Betis and the Real Betis Foundation will start operating from October, together with ASM, the first Betis Academy on the African continent, specifically in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital city, with the aim of developing grassroots football on the region by implementing the Club's methodology, as long as the evolution of the pandemic allows it.Real Betis and its Foundation have been working for years with the youngest footballers in Seville through its local Academy and have been developing over the last seasons an expansion plan, materialized with the launch of several sports programs all around the globe: Reno, Fresno, Lemoore (United States), Ciudad de Mexico, Toluca, Monterrey, Guadalajara (Mexico), Fez (Morocco) and Wenzhou (China)."Real Betis is one of the most historical football clubs in Spain and, without a doubt, one of the most beloved ones. Not only because of that historical character, but also because of its idiosyncrasy and values, its unshakable faith, its ability to excel and the joy of its people. And those values are precisely what we try to transfer in all our international projects: educating from football, transmitting all the values that surround the Betis brand and doing it with the same methodology that we use within our youth teams", declared Ramón Alarcón, Real Betis' General Director of Business.Rafael Muela, General Manager of the Real Betis Foundation, talks about the importance of promoting this kind of projects from a sporting point of view, but also from a social perspective, especially in the days that we are living today: "In this exceptional situation, agreements like this one make us especially excited and fill us with optimism, since they show that both the Real Betis Balompie Foundation and its partners around the world, keep moving so that the youngest population can keep enjoying football".For its part, Gerald Sibanda, President and CEO of ASM, has also commented the agreement."I am extremely happy for this global partnership, bringing world class community opportunities to Zimbabwe. From ASM, we are looking forward to help growing Real Betis Balompie's brand in the region and seeing great football projects being birthed through this partnership. It is with great honour and I am so pleased to lead the new Betis Academy Zimbabwe. My blood is now green and white", noted.On behalf of LaLiga, Marcos Pelegín, Managing Director for Southern Africa, stated: "One of LaLiga's most important stated objectives is to support football growth around the world. We are really excited for Real Betis and for the young Zimbabwean football players that will enrol in this program. Seeing how one of our Spanish clubs enlarge their presence in Africa is great news for everyone. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Academy in future projects".