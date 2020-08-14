Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

by newzimbabwe
1 min ago | Views
OUTSPOKEN Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa believes the arrest and continued incarceration of Hopewell Chin'ono was a blessing in disguise for the journalist.

Chin'ono was arrested last month charged with inciting a revolt against government.

He has seen his bail bid twice rejected by the courts which have upheld the state's contention he was going to commit the crime if granted his freedom.

The top journalist's arrest and jailing has ignited an international campaign for his unconditional release.

However, Mliswa sees all the silver lining in the journalist's continued incarceration, posting on twitter Tuesday Chin'ono was being kept in prison away from his enemies.

"#Hope4Hopewell from past experience I've learnt that sometimes God allows you to be in prison to save you from your enemies outside. Whilst it's not a pleasant experience, there is a reason for everything. The threat inside is sometimes less than the threat beyond," said Mliswa, who has also had his moments in remand prison before.

Chin'ono was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, the principal organiser of the July 31 anti-government protests which were foiled by the State.

The journalist, who has used his social media handles to expose high level corruption in government corridors and outside, has been in remand prison for close to a month now.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

32 secs ago | 0 Views

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

10 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

10 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

10 hrs ago | 9787 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

10 hrs ago | 3875 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

11 hrs ago | 3580 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

12 hrs ago | 2746 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

12 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

13 hrs ago | 2748 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

13 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

14 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

14 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

14 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

14 hrs ago | 862 Views

Machaya fails to appear in court

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

14 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

14 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

17 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

17 hrs ago | 2368 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

19 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

19 hrs ago | 8862 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

19 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Dear SADC, if you genuinely love your ZANU PF comrades, please advise them that evil never ends well!

19 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zanu PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi: ZAPU's comment on Mutsvangwa's provocative words to Catholic Bishop Conference Pastoral Let

19 hrs ago | 1406 Views

BREAKING: Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled

20 hrs ago | 10485 Views

Kidnapping of Ivorian Civil Society Coalition President, Edith Gbal condemned

22 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Can you please leave Tendai Biti alone!!

22 hrs ago | 5853 Views

Mnangagwa responds to Catholic priests

23 hrs ago | 14243 Views

Chamisa's MDC pins hope on SA emissaries

23 hrs ago | 4841 Views

Chiwenga still to meet doctors, nurses

23 hrs ago | 3428 Views

'Mutsvangwa 'anti-Ndebele' diatribe stokes tribal hatred'

23 hrs ago | 2539 Views

ZBC names Alson Mfiri as acting head of news

23 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Skyz Metro FM, Breeze FM seek chief executive

23 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man jailed for raping thigh vendor

23 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Osama Vin Laden responds

23 hrs ago | 814 Views

Stunner takes dig at Zimbabwean rappers

23 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimsec exams complete with no Covid-19 case recorded

23 hrs ago | 649 Views

Chamisa's MPs fight over 20 litres of water

23 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Kamushinda branded 'fraudster, thief' in Namibia bank row

23 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Ngarivhume in fresh bail application

23 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Permanent Secretary explains source of wealth

23 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Bosso to profit from Prince deal

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

72% of Zimbabweans recover from Covid-19

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

SADC leaders pat Mnangagwa's back over regional peace

23 hrs ago | 634 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days