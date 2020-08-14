'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former G40 members had written to the ANC, begging South Africa's ruling party to help G40 remnants to be readmitted into ZANU-PF, arguing that only the revolutionary movement had the capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe, the July 5 letter to the ANC said."We don't believe that there is an alternative political formation in Zimbabwe which can address this crisis," Prof Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao said in the letter.