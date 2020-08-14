Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Former G40 members had written to the ANC, begging South Africa's ruling party to help G40 remnants to be readmitted into ZANU-PF, arguing that only the revolutionary movement had the capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe, the July 5 letter to the ANC said.

"We don't believe that there is an alternative political formation in Zimbabwe which can address this crisis," Prof Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao said in the letter.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

3 hrs ago | 3088 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

5 hrs ago | 4085 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

5 hrs ago | 2750 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

5 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

5 hrs ago | 3407 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 657 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Communities plunged into vulnerability

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

5 hrs ago | 1403 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

5 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

6 hrs ago | 9628 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

6 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

6 hrs ago | 847 Views

Civil service salary talks in progress

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Express lane for public transport

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

6 hrs ago | 958 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

6 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

16 hrs ago | 3262 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

16 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

16 hrs ago | 14766 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

16 hrs ago | 4992 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

17 hrs ago | 4685 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

18 hrs ago | 3668 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

18 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

19 hrs ago | 3570 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

19 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

20 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

20 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

20 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 4325 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

20 hrs ago | 977 Views

Machaya fails to appear in court

20 hrs ago | 625 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

20 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

20 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

23 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

23 hrs ago | 2505 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days